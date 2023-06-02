2023 Honda RS150R Malaysia colour update, RM8,299

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 June 2023 8:02 pm / 0 comments

Just a colour update for the 2023 Honda RS150R in Malaysia, with a selling price of RM8,299, unchanged from 2022. Pricing is recommended showroom excluding road tax, insurance and registration and the new colour option is Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic.

Otherwise, there are no other changes to the RS150R, the single-cylinder mill is liquid-cooled with four-valve and DOHC, fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi coupled to a six-speed gearbox. Power is listed at 15.82 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, compared to the previous numbers of 15.3 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs with the front disc measuring 296 mm and the rear 190 mm. Wheel sizing and tyres is 90/80-17 in front and 120/70-17 at the back while suspension is done with telescopic forks and preload-adjustable monoshock.

Small changes in the weight and seat height, now set at 119 kg and 786 mm, compared to 122 kg and 764 mm on the pre-facelift model. Fuel capacity is 4.5-litres and a monochrome LCD display in the cockpit shows all the necessary information.

Other riding conveniences include LED headlights and the RS150R rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 90/80 and 120/70 rubber. Availability of the 2023 RS150R at authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers is from June 3.