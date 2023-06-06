2024 Kia Picanto facelift leaked ahead of official debut – A-segment hatchback gets EV9-inspired styling

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 6 June 2023 1:45 pm / 0 comments

Images of the new Kia Picanto facelift have been leaked on Autospy ahead of an expected global unveiling later this month. This is the second update for the third-generation A-segment hatchback, with the first being presented back in 2020.

The latest facelift is a significant one and appears to draw inspiration from the EV9 electric SUV. This is evident by the vertical headlamps which are linked by a chrome bar, while the lower apron is a lot more expressive with large faux intakes and a good number of body-coloured inserts.

Elsewhere, the design of the alloy wheels mimic those on the EV9, while the rear now sports an LED light bar to connect the redesigned taillights. This aggressive look is seen on a GT-Line example, which will be one of a few available trim levels for the Picanto.

While the exterior underwent a overhaul, the interior remains largely familiar, with notable changes being a digital instrument cluster as well as new graphics for the infotainment system – this was upgraded to an 8-inch unit with the prior facelift.

Further details such as powertrains and safety features were not part of the leak, but the Picanto should carry over the same options as before, possibly with some minor updates. The Picanto was sold in Malaysia in the past but has been absent for a while now. Would you welcome its return if it looked like this?