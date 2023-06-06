Gov’t wants to add more AWAS cameras, 99% effective

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 June 2023 6:07 pm / 0 comments

The government intends to install more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras across Malaysia. The speed cameras, previously known as Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras, are very effective – compliance is over 99%, according to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

This was revealed by deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah in parliament today, reported by Astro Awani. “This (AWAS cameras) has succeeded in raising the level of perception of being caught for not following traffic regulations, and has reduced the risk of accidents in AWAS enforcement areas,” he said, answering a question by Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The use of such cameras have allowed enforcement activity to happen 24 hours and 365 days, as well as reduce the dependence on human resource,” he said, adding that the purpose of AWAS cameras is not to trap motorists, bur to ensure that all users follow traffic regulations, especially at ‘black spots’ where accidents happen frequently.

The deputy MoT minister said that at present, there are 45 AWAS cameras in operation, and of that total, only one camera is under maintenance.