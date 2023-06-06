KTM Komuter delay between Sg Buloh, Kepong by up to 30 mins – single track only, from today till June 25

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 6 June 2023 9:36 am / 0 comments

Take note, KTM Komuter riders. KTM has announced that there will be a delay between Sg Buloh and Kepong stations and it will be anything from five to 30 minutes.

This delay is because of track upgrading works, which will see only a single track being used on the stretch. The train operator says that it will be from today till June 25. Commuters, factor this delay into your daily commute and be prepared for packed trains too.

Hang on in there for these three weeks, or take the MRT Putrajaya Line to the city instead.