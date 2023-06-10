The new Lexus GX reminds us of the Toyota Landcruiser Prado LC70 – a homage done right!

In Cars, Lexus, Toyota / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 June 2023 12:27 pm / 1 comment

In the universe of automotive design, there’s a certain joy that comes from identifying the heritage of one vehicle in another. It’s akin to observing a family resemblance passed down through generations, evident in subtle cues and characteristic attributes.

This is precisely the sentiment that arises upon examining the 2024 Lexus GX. The first aspect that resonates about the Lexus GX is its stature. The moment we noticed its upright A-pillars, it immediately evoked memories of the iconic Toyota Landcruiser LC70.

And like the LC70, the Lexus GX seems to straddle two worlds with ease: the comfort of tarmac and the challenge of off-road trails. This duality, the capacity to alternate between a luxury conveyance and a rugged adventurer, is a defining LC70 quality reflected in the GX.

The LC70 was celebrated for its legendary durability. How legendary you may ask? There is still demand for it, so Toyota still sells brand new units of the 70-Series in certain markets such as Australia. It was a vehicle that would endure the harshest conditions. Like the LC70, the new GX is built on a body on frame chassis quipped to handle the trials of the wild.

The Overtrail trim level brings all-terrain tyres as standard, and also features Lexus’ first application of E-KDSS, or Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System that was first deployed on the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. The E-KDSS system can lock or release the front and rear anti-roll bars independently giving the vehicle added wheel articulation, offering greater flexibility of movement during off-roading.

This trim variant also brings Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control for traversing a variety of off-road terrain which a GX user may encounter, augmented by the Multi-Terrain Monitor. Inside, the Overtrail trim variant is outfitted with special seats which minimise head toss while the GX is being driven on rough roads, which helps to reduce passenger fatigue, says Lexus.

Of course, when the LC70 was first introduced, Lexus had not yet had an equivalent yet. You only had the LC70, also called the Toyota Prado or Landcruiser Prado. It was only two generations of the “Prado” that the Lexus GX was born, based on the LC120.

With this latest generation, the Lexus GX debuts first, but no doubt there will be a new Toyota Landcruiser Prado as well coming soon.