13 June 2023

Opening its doors at Pacific Business Hub, Petaling Jaya is the new Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia showroom. Triumph Malaysia is now under the distributorship of Goh Brothers Motorcycles.

This is the second a series of three showroom openings for Triumph, the first being in Batu Caves. The third showroom will open tomorrow in Juru Auto-City, Perai, Penang.

During the opening, the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765RS was launched for launched for the Malaysia market, priced at RM73,900. The 765RS is accompanied by the Street Triple 765R at RM59,900 with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Power comes from a 765 cc, inline-triple engine with 9% more torque in the mid-range, while peak numbers for the RS are 130 PS at 11,750 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,350 rpm, with the mill Euro 5 compliant. A six-speed gearbox with chain final drive gets power to the ground.

For Malaysian Triumph motorcycle owners whose warranty expired from January to April this year will have their warranty extended by a six-month period. This is to cater from those owners whose warranties expired during the transition period from the previous distributor.