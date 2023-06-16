Ducati shows Powerstage RR Limited Edition e-MTB

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 June 2023 9:56 am / 0 comments

Set to debut at the German MotoGP in Sachsenring this weekend is the Ducati Powerstage RR Limited Edition electric mountain bike (e-MTB) with 230 units available for purchase. This enduro e-MTB comes with a carbon-fibre frame and features styling by renowned designer Aldo Drudi in collaboration with Centro Stile Ducati, inspired by the Desmosedici GP23 MotoGP race motorcycle.

The Powerstage RR is designed to compete in the recently introduced special stage in e-enduro racing. The e-enduro special stage, aside from the traditional technical downhill, also features a technical uphill route that tests the skills and performance of the rider.

Cable routing on the carbon-fibre frame is all internal with T-Stopper bearings at the joints. The frame itself is the result of finite element analysis, adding stiffness in the steering head and rear chain stay, with reinforced motor mount.

The motor itself is from Shimano, an EP801 drive unit giving 250 Watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque, with two ride modes – Long for distance riding and Fast for maximum performance. The removable 630 Wh Shimano battery is positioned inside the “verticalized” downtube in order to lower the centre of gravity.

Front suspension is from Ohlins with an RXF38 m.2 air fork with 180 mm of travel and adjustable high and low speed rebound and compression. Similarly, the rear end of the Powerstage RR is held up by an Ohlins m.2 spring monoshock with Ohlins TTX technology, giving 170 mm of travel.

Electronic shifting is from SRAM, with a GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic groupset. Braking First brakes with customised Ducati Corse levers and 203 mm thick 3 mm discs are installed for optimum braking performance on downhills.

The Powerstage RR rolls on Crank Brothers wheels in 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear asymmetrical sizes. Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S is fitted on the front wheel and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S tyre on the rear while a telescopic seat post, Renthal carbon handlebar and Fizik saddle with special integrated tool holder completes the fit out.