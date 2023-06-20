2023 Subaru WRX 2.4T Malaysian review – modern 90s rally hero with 275 PS, 375 Nm and CVT; from RM285k

In Car Reviews, Cars, Subaru, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 20 June 2023 12:12 pm / 2 comments

The second-generation Subaru WRX (fifth if you include prior models with ‘Impreza’ in the name) continues the brand’s tradition of offering rally-inspired road cars with performance to boot. Launched in Malaysia last year, we get the WRX in sedan and wagon body styles, with the former being offered in two variants.

The one being featured in our video review comes with a CVT (marketed as the Subaru Performance Transmission) and retails for RM296,245 on-the-road without insurance. Your other options are the six-speed manual variant that goes for RM286,245, while the wagon model only comes with a CVT and is the most affordable of the bunch at RM285,245.

All three share the same engine, a FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine that develops 275 PS (271 hp or 202 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 375 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. These figures are a slight improvement over the previous car’s FA20F 2.0 litre mill with 272 PS (268 hp or 202 kW) and 350 Nm.

The new engine is paired with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring systems. Subaru has said there won’t be a high-performance STI version, so this is as good as it gets for the WRX. Is it good enough though? Hafriz Shah certainly seems to think so.

The latest WRX is built on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) and features a crossover-like look with black body cladding. Subaru says this is meant to improve airflow, with vents serving to extract air from within the wheel wells, while the golf ball-like dimpled texture makes the vehicle a little more slippery.

The rest of the car bears a close resemblance to the Viziv Performance Concept from 2017, so if you like the sporty look of that show car, you’ll like the WRX. In any case, the styling is a point of debate, and you’ll probably have your own opinion on it.

Inside, the WRX features a large 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The CVT variant’s higher price tag brings with it some extra kit compared to the manual, including an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, SI-Drive (Sport Sharp, Sport and Intelligent drive modes) and rear vents to go along with automatic air-conditioning.

More notable is the standard EyeSight suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking, autonomous emergency steering, reverse automatic braking, high beam assist as well as blind spot monitoring.

So, after listening to Hafriz Shah’s thoughts on the WRX and going through the comprehensive photo gallery below, what do you think of Subaru’s new rally icon? Would you pick it over comparable cars like the Toyota GR Corolla and Volkswagen Golf R? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.