In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2023 5:51 pm / 6 comments

If you’re interested in the latest Subaru WRX but wished it offered a little more practicality, maybe the wagon version is what you need. Without further ado, here’s a full gallery of the new WRX Wagon, which is essentially the second-generation Levorg with the WRX’s powertrain and name.

Priced at RM285,245 on-the-road without insurance, the WRX Wagon is cheaper than its sedan sibling that starts at RM286,245 for the six-speed manual version and peaks at RM296,245 if you want a CVT and the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems. Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year/100,000-km warranty.

For the money, you’re getting a FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine rated at 275 PS (271 hp or 202 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 375 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. The WRX Wagon is only offered with a CVT (dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission) that is accompanied by Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring system.

The wagon body style means you get 561 litres of boot space instead of the sedan’s 354 litres, and that figure is inclusive of the 69 litres of underfloor storage. It should be noted that the 60:40 split-folding rear bench in the WRX Wagon can be reclined or fully folded down for an unobstructed storage space. You’ll also notice there’s no black body cladding around the wheel arches like there are on the WRX sedan.

In terms of equipment, the WRX Wagon mirrors the top-spec WRX sedan and comes standard with steering responsive LED headlamps with High Beam Assist, 18-inch alloy wheels (with 225/45 profile tyres), LED front and rear fog lamps, keyless entry and engine start, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, selectable drive modes and an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

To continue, the kit list includes an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, seven airbags (front, side curtain and driver’s knee), autonomous emergency braking, autonomous emergency steering, reverse automatic braking as well as blind spot monitoring. The WRX wagon also comes with has an eight-way powered front passenger seat that is absent in the WRX sedan.

Given the pricing, would you pick the WRX Wagon over its more expensive sibling? You get the same features as the WRX sedan with CVT and EyeSight, but with the added advantage of increased practicality and at RM1,000 less. While it may be called the WRX Wagon here, the model goes by other names depending on where it’s sold. In Japan, it’s called the Levorg, while in Australia and New Zealand, it is the WRX Sportswagon and WRX GT respectively.