2024 Nissan Z Nismo shown ahead of official debut

In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2023 2:39 pm / 1 comment

Nissan has begun teasing the Nismo version of its latest Z, with more details set to be released this summer. For now, we only get a video of Nissan Z Nismo going sideways in the hands of Chris Forsberg, a three-time Formula Drift champion.

According to the Japanese carmaker, the Nismo Z will come with track-tuned performance, bold styling and a dynamic design, the last two of which are clearly represented by a new bodykit in the 45-second video.

More aggressive than the standard car, the Nismo Z sports a new front bumper with a revised intake grille that has a trapezoidal shape as opposed to the stock rectangle. You’ll also notice the spoiler lip and upright blades at the corners of the front fascia.

Other additions include sporty side skirts and a revised rear bumper, the latter of which works in conjunction with a new duckbill spoiler that extends over the wheel arches to give a more pronounced stance and sense of width. In keeping with tradition, the bottom of the car also carries the iconic Nismo stripe, and there’s no shortage of badging on the exterior.

The standard Z packs a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 with 405 PS (400 hp) at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm of torque, but it isn’t known if the Nismo version will get a power bump. Also uncertain is the availability of six-speed manual, as the car in the video features shift paddles that points to an automatic (a nine-speed for the regular Z).

One performance improvement that is made obvious is the Nismo Z will come with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tyres instead of the regular model’s Bridgestone Potenza S007 rubbers. As for the interior, the digital instrument cluster gets Nismo-specific displays, joined by a steering wheel with a red centre line as well as Recaro sport bucket seats.