DBKL to begin contra-flow routes on Jalan Ampang and Jalan Maharajalela during peak hours from July

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2023 10:14 am

As announced by the transport ministry last month, Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL) will implement new contra-flow lanes in KL from July in a move to ease traffic congestion. It said two contra-flow lanes would be set up, one on Jalan Ampang and the other on Jalan Maharajalela, as Bernama reports.

According to DBKL executive director of planning, Datuk Sulaiman Mohamed, the contra-flow route on Jalan Ampang will run from the intersection of Jalan Ru to the Jalan Tun Razak intersection. The three km-stretch for the route will only be accessible to public transport vehicles.

“The contra route in this area is to provide a special bus lane during peak hours from 6am to 9am for efficient bus movement to meet arrival time, to encourage commuters to use public transport,” he said.

“As an alternative route, there will be a u-turn from the city centre to Ampang at the intersection of Jalan Jelatek and under the flyover of Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2). For the direction of Ampang towards the city centre, there will be a u-turn at the intersection of Jalan Jelatek and the intersection of Jalan Tun Razak,” he said via a statement.

As for the contra-flow route on Jalan Maharajalela, it involves increasing the distance of the existing contra lane on the road to Taman Connaught, Jalan Cheras to a four km-stretch during evening peak hours. The lane will be open to all private vehicles except motorcycles.

“Previously, the contra lane in the Jalan Maharajalela area leading to Jalan Cheras started at the entrance of Jalan Cheras. Now, the entry route for this area starts at Jalan Maharajalela (near SMK Tsun Jin),” Sulaiman said.

“Increasing the distance of this contra lane allows vehicles to enter the contra route earlier and is expected to reduce congestion around Jalan Cheras. Furthermore, it also gives priority to reliability of public transport vehicles to encourage road users to use public transport in the capital,” he added.

There will be no structural changes in the implementation of the contra-flow lanes, with cones being used along the route to mark the designated lanes.