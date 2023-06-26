Rapid teases new bus route – Kajang-Bangi-Putrajaya

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 June 2023 9:37 am / 3 comments

Over the weekend, Rapid KL teased a new bus service with ‘Akan Datang’ and three locations: Kajang, Bangi and Putrajaya. We know it’s a bus route because well, a bus was shown.

What could it be? We’re guessing that it might be something like the ‘Skip Stop Xpress’ bus service that connects LRT Ampang to Ampang Park and KLCC in the city centre. Now a permanent route with the DS01 number, a one-way ride costs just RM1.10. The benefit of this ride is that it’s a non-stop route – less stops, more time saved.

The Skip Stop Xpress first surfaced in May 2022 as a trial service. Described as a bus service for the Ampang community, the shuttle starts from the Ampang LRT station and takes one directly to Ampang Park and KLCC, with no stops along the way. It operates in the morning from Ampang to KLCC and in the evening from KLCC to Ampang.

Could there soon be a non-stop bus route for Kajang and Bangi residents heading to Putrajaya for work?