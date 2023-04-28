In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 April 2023 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Rapid KL’s Skip Stop Xpress bus service that connects LRT Ampang to Ampang Park and KLCC is now a permanent route. Assigned the DS01 number, a one-way ride costs just RM1.10. The benefit of this ride is that it’s a non-stop route to the heart of KL – less stops, more time saved.

The Skip Stop Xpress first surfaced in May 2022 as a trial service. Described as a bus service for the Ampang community, the shuttle starts from the Ampang LRT station and takes one directly to Ampang Park and KLCC, with no stops along the way.

DS01’s departure times are in the morning from Ampang LRT and in the evening from Ampang Park and KLCC – see the timetable above. It operates from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. Payment is via Touch n Go, monthly passes and concession cards only – no cash.

RM1.10 is 80 sen cheaper than the 2022 trial run price of RM1.90, thus it’s a super economical way to commute to the city daily. You’ll also get to save on expensive city parking fees and leave the driving stress to the bus captain.