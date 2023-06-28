2024 Polestar 2 gets 22% EV range uplift – now up to 654 km; peak DC fast charging increased to 205 kW

In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2023 12:16 pm / 1 comment

The Polestar 2 has been given another update for the 2024 model year, with the carmaker claiming improved range, efficiency and performance, while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint.

This is a follow up to the facelift presented in January, and we start with range improvements. According to Polestar, the Long Range Dual Motor variant now offers up to 591 km of WLTP-rated range (up from the 2023 MY’s 487 km), while the Long Range Single Motor can do up to 654 km on a single charge (up from the 2023 MY’s 551 km).

Both Long Range models feature an 82-kWh lithium-ion battery and support DC fast charging at a maximum of 205 kW. Meanwhile, the Standard Range Single Motor offers up to 532 km from its 69-kWh battery (up from the 2023 MY’s 478 km), which can handle DC fast charging at up to 135 kW.

Polestar cites hardware upgrades like larger batteries and new motors for these enhancements, while improved battery chemistry also aid in reducing the Polestar 2’s cradle-to-gate carbon footprint.