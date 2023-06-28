Decision to make child seat use mandatory still being studied, advocacy to continue for now – MoT

In Local News, Safety / By Anthony Lim / 28 June 2023 12:42 pm / 2 comments

The government says is still studying the enforcement of using child car seats in vehicles. Even though its use became mandatory from January 2020, the ruling never came into effect, because following a six-month grace period, it was announced in July that enforcement was being postponed indefinitely.

Three years on, there is still no plan to introduce enforcement, at least in the immediate future. However, the topic hasn’t been forgotten, as Harian Metro reports. According to deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the government remains committed to seeing the ruling being implemented, but would continue to study the topic for now.

This includes looking at how to address certain issues, such as implementing their use in scenarios involving large families. Previously, it was reported that the government was considering providing those with four or five children an exemption on the use of child restraint system (CRS) devices, because it would be difficult to fit that many seats in a vehicle.

Hasbi said the ministry would continue to focus on an advocacy approach to educate the public on the topic for now, highlighting the importance of the use of CRS through safety campaigns.

He said child car seats can reduce the risk of injury to children in the event of a road accident. “This is because statistics released by the police show that 1,252 cases of fatal accidents involving children aged 10 and under were reported from 2012 to 2021,” he said.