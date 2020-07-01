Usage of child car seats in Malaysia became mandatory in January this year, however then-transport minister Anthony Loke said that drivers will not be penalised for not complying with the rules for the first six months of the year.
Today, July 1, is when full enforcement of child seat use is supposed to take effect, where drivers with children not properly secured with child seats in their vehicles are to be fined. This has been postponed to a later date that is to be advised, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong according to Sinar Harian.
The move to postpone enforcement of child seat usage is in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government wants to allow the general public to be better prepared for the regulations. “The minstry of transport (MOT) will continue to have this rule in order to ensure the safety of children in vehicles,” the minister said.
Activities advocating the use of CRS (child restraint systems) will continue to take place, as will enforcement activities that focus on educating, advising and reminding the public of the importance of using CRS, he added.
The transport ministry will also continue to work with other agencies under its umbrella such as the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the road transport department (JPJ), not just on the subject of child seat usage, but also for other matters pertaining to road safety and their regulations.
“It is important that Malaysians truly understand the importance of child restraint systems and their correct usage. The minstry of transport’s stand is clear that the safety of Malaysians on the road is always prioritised and taken seriously,” the minister said.
Even if enforcement has been postponed, the importance of securing all individuals in an automobile, child or adult, cannot be overemphasised, and we certainly shouldn’t wait for regulations to compel best practice. The potential consequences of being flung out of a moving vehicle are frightening, to say the least.
Comments
#ChildLifeMatters
No need wait for change,Rakyat.WE must put the seat in place ,if we value child safety .If the child is thrown out of the window due to severe impact..do u want to sue these politicians?
We have all the tint,safety belt rules in place ..but what is the frequency of enforcement? Just pathetic enforcement.Usually they step up enforcement when there is a big hoo haa over a huge accident when a toddler is thrown out of the window.
If you can buy a car worth say 20-120 thousand,what is detering you from a safety seat for your beloved children?
Don’t understand this at all. Humans need to be told/forced to do something that is actually beneficial for your ownself. What a time to be alive.
Fuming mad at this stupid decision by this politician.
Saving lives especially a child should be the top most priority.
Copy paste: “Even if enforcement has been postponed, the importance of securing all individuals in an automobile, child or adult, cannot be overemphasised, and we certainly shouldn’t wait for regulations to compel best practice.”
U turn again ke? Like that, sampai 2030 also nothing will happened of there is no commitment and determination for betterment of vehicular passenger safety.
Perhaps life is cheap in Malaysia.
Commitment & determination to safeguard your child comes from you. Perhaps you’re not ready to be a parent?
Just, why?!?! Child safety is a top priority, whether it’s during a pandemic or not!
there is no reason to postpone the mandatory usage of childseat. it is a good law to enforce and malaysians are already given plenty of time to get one. I believe it is politically motivated to postpone.
Good law or not, it is your responsibility not the politicians. No point to harp on the politicians. If the law was untenable, better to postpone it and make it workable before rolling out.
what a joke la our lawmaker..u-turn again for something so serious and important…..although I still believe that every rules are never being enforced esp. on the road..
What a joke…
Sendiri fikir la. Tak perlu enforcement. Takkan sebab polis tak saman, tak guna pun tak apa. Guna saja la. Better enforce for pemandu yg ambil alkohol, tak kira la mabuk ke tak.
Simply said, investing on a child seat is for safety and peace of mind. We are talking about human life at stake if accidents really happened. There are my choices of such safety seats, they are quite affordable, and some can be owned with installment plan.
Like my colleagues used to say:
“Tak usah jadi bapak/ibu kalau setakat beli child car seat untuk keselamatan anak sendiri pun tak mampu”.