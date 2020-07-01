In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 1 July 2020 12:22 pm / 14 comments

Usage of child car seats in Malaysia became mandatory in January this year, however then-transport minister Anthony Loke said that drivers will not be penalised for not complying with the rules for the first six months of the year.

Today, July 1, is when full enforcement of child seat use is supposed to take effect, where drivers with children not properly secured with child seats in their vehicles are to be fined. This has been postponed to a later date that is to be advised, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong according to Sinar Harian.

The move to postpone enforcement of child seat usage is in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government wants to allow the general public to be better prepared for the regulations. “The minstry of transport (MOT) will continue to have this rule in order to ensure the safety of children in vehicles,” the minister said.

Activities advocating the use of CRS (child restraint systems) will continue to take place, as will enforcement activities that focus on educating, advising and reminding the public of the importance of using CRS, he added.

The transport ministry will also continue to work with other agencies under its umbrella such as the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the road transport department (JPJ), not just on the subject of child seat usage, but also for other matters pertaining to road safety and their regulations.

“It is important that Malaysians truly understand the importance of child restraint systems and their correct usage. The minstry of transport’s stand is clear that the safety of Malaysians on the road is always prioritised and taken seriously,” the minister said.

Even if enforcement has been postponed, the importance of securing all individuals in an automobile, child or adult, cannot be overemphasised, and we certainly shouldn’t wait for regulations to compel best practice. The potential consequences of being flung out of a moving vehicle are frightening, to say the least.