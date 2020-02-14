In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2020 1:26 pm / 5 comments

By now, you would have seen or heard of the viral video in which a boy was flung out of the car and landed on the fast lane of the PLUS highway. The incident – recorded at KM235.5 of the North South Expressway near Pedas Linggi in Negeri Sembilan, northbound – was triggered by two cars racing each other before one of them crashed into the car ferrying the boy.

The video has caught the attention of the government, and transport minister Anthony Loke said that it should serve as a lesson to parents on the importance of using child safety seats, reported by Bernama. He said that if used correctly, the child restraint system (CRS), would ensure that children are not thrown out of a vehicle in the event of a collision.

“In the incident, the child was fortunate because the car at the back managed to stop in time. Imagine, if the car could not stop in time, wouldn’t they (parents of the child) carry regret for the rest of their lives? I hope this will serve as a lesson to all on the importance of using the CRS,” he told reporters yesterday in Port Klang.

Here are some updates on the case. The driver of the Perodua Myvi in the video has been in remand for three days from Wednesday to facilitate investigations. The 20-year-old man was arrested in Batu Berendam, Melaka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the two-year-old boy, who was sent to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Seremban, is reported to have escaped internal injuries after undergoing X-ray scans. The Negeri Sembilan state government will extend a financial contribution as well as a child seat to his family.

On another note, accidents involving drunk drivers have been in the news of late, and Loke said that the government is working to tighten the law for DUI cases. The transport ministry is currently awaiting draft amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 on dangerous driving including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, from the attorney general’s chambers. Loke has said that the cabinet had agreed to amend existing laws on dangerous driving.