RON97 petrol price July 2023 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged, stays at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 28 June 2023 5:16 pm / 0 comments

With Wednesday comes the usual weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, as the ministry of finance announces the latest retail prices of fuel for the coming week of June 29 to July 5.

Yet again, there’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol in the coming week, and so the premium grade petrol will continue at the RM3.37 per litre it was at last week.

As for RON 95 petrol, it of course continues on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, no change for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel blends remaining priced at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7, which costs 20 sen more, holding at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 5, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 26th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 233rd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.