Perodua sold 144,690 cars in 1H 2023, up 13.6% – on track for record 314k sales target; Bezza tops chart

Perodua registered 144,690 vehicles in the first half of 2023, a figure that is 13.6% higher than the 127,343 units recorded in the same period last year. Perodua’s two plants in Sg Choh ended 1H 2023 with 153,813 vehicles produced, up 17% year-on-year.

You wouldn’t have guessed it, but the Bezza was P2’s best seller from January to June, with 40,555 units registered. Looks like there’s plenty of life yet in the basic sedan, which is popular among e-hailing drivers for its great fuel economy and big boot. Second is the evergreen Myvi with 32,319 units, and the Axia is third with 28,199 units.

“The higher production and sales performances for the first half of 2023 were due to better supply of parts as well as improved production efficiency at our manufacturing plant. Among the notable improvements we have made include the faster tact time from 1.35 minutes to 1.25 minutes at PGMSB,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Tact time is the time it takes to produce a car; lower means higher efficiency and more cars. PGMSB refers to the Perodua Global Manufacturing plant, the newer of P2’s two factories that started production in 2014. PGMSB currently makes the Axia, Bezza and Ativa models.

Zainal declared that the Malaysian auto market leader is on track to meet its 330,000 production and 314,000 registration targets for the full year, as the company further improves on its operational efficiencies. Note the final part of that statement – internal efficiency, and not sales/marketing efforts, as P2 sales is limited only by production. Basically, it sells whatever it can make.

By the way, Perodua sold a record 282,019 units last year, a whopping 48.2% increase over 2021 sales. This year’s 314,000 units target is 11.3% higher than 2022’s record haul. That’s some growth.

“Looking ahead, we expect both production and sales to continue their uptrend as demand for our vehicles remain healthy. For example, our recently launched Axia E was well received and our ready stock of 2,500 vehicles were completely distributed within 48 hours,” Zainal added, referring to the relaunch of the ‘driving school spec’ old Axia with a manual transmission.