2023 Perodua Axia E manual launched – older bumper, new grey colour; cheapest car in Malaysia from RM22k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2023

The Perodua Axia E is back, just as the carmaker promised when it launched the second-generation Axia in February this year. To be clear, the Axia E being introduced (or reintroduced depending on how you see it) today is of the first-generation model, albeit with some updates which we’ll get to shortly.

Affordability has always been a key selling point of the Axia E, which is why it was popular with driving schools and car buyers who just wanted a basic runabout with four wheels and a boot. However, the second-generation Axia did not arrive with an E variant, with the G being the base option that is priced at RM38,600 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance.

By comparison, the E variant of the previous Axia last sold at RM24,090, making it the cheapest car you could buy new in Malaysia. As such, Perodua saw fit to ensure the “driving school spec” Axia E lives on to fulfil its role as the most affordable car in Malaysia as well as ensuring driving schools are catered to.

The good news is the Axia E is even cheaper than before, retailing at RM22,000 OTR without insurance (includes a five-year warranty), or RM2,090 less than the previous one. This price is applicable in both East and West Malaysia, a first for a Perodua model, and the company is aiming to sell up to 1,500 units of the Axia monthly (includes individual owners and fleet sales).

“While we do not dictate who our customers are, we believe that having this model would be a welcome option by majority of Malaysians. The Perodua Axia E has been market tested and proven over years and we believe that this variant would serve its current role of giving motorcycle owners an opportunity to own a new car,” said Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.

“Based on our discussions with local financial institutions, we found that it only takes RM300 per month to pay the hire purchase cost of owning the Axia E. This is the same cost that would take for someone to buy a brand-new motorcycle on hire purchase,” he added.

It should be noted the new Axia E is a lot like the version released in 2019, but with the face of the 2017 model. This is obvious when viewing the car from the front, as it features 2017 Axia the 2017’s bumper that is less aggressive in terms of styling.

The accent trim on the grille of the 2019 Axia also swung upwards at the edges, which wasn’t the case on the 2017 Axia. As for the rear bumper, it is the same one found on the 2019 Axia with large faux corner outlets. We Asked Zainal why the older front bumper was chosen instead of just sticking with the 2019 version and were told that the tooling for the part has been fully amortised, so it was more cost effective to use the 2017 bumper.

Another revision involves the colours offered. The previous E variant of the 2019 Axia was only available in Glittering Silver and Ivory White – both of which make a return for the new one – but there’s now also a Granite Grey option so you have three hues to choose from. Given the car is based on the 2017 Axia, the E remains certified with a four-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Inside, the previous Axia’s dashboard design that we’re familiar with is carried over, and the E continues to come with only the essentials. You get fabric seats, a polyurethane steering wheel, power windows, manual air-conditioning, two airbags, folding rear bench seats, driver seatbelt reminder and an analogue speedometer with a small digital fuel gauge (no rev counter). Like before, the E doesn’t get a head unit, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), traction control, ABS or EBD.

As for the mechanical bits, the Axia E keeps to the 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder VVT-i engine with 67 hp and 91 Nm, which is also used for the second-generation Axia. This is paired with a five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels, so the only way you can get an Axia with a manual is the Axia E because all variants of the newer model are D-CVT only.

There you have it, the Axia E is back and it’s now cheaper than before so those in the lower income group can own a car of their own, keeping in line with Perodua’s original objective of providing affordable and quality mobility.