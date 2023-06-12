2023 Perodua Axia E manual spotted in Malaysia – new grey colour, older bumper design; launching soon?

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 12 June 2023 5:06 pm / 9 comments

When Perodua launched the second-generation Axia in February this year, the carmaker said it would continue to produce the E variant of the first-generation model to fulfil its role as the most affordable car in Malaysia. At the time, the company did not reveal when the Axia E would be reintroduced (the original plan was sometime in April), nor did we get any details like pricing and specifications.

However, it looks like a launch could take place soon, as paultan.org reader Muhd Hamka spotted two units of what is very likely the new Axia E. The steel wheels on both cars are an obvious giveaway, but what’s more interesting is the grey unit in the photos.

The previous E variant in the 2019 Axia line-up was only offered in Glittering Silver and Ivory White, so this grey hue appears to be a new addition that will be part of the 2023 update. What won’t be added are body-coloured side mirrors as well as parking sensors and a wiper at the rear.

Curiously, the sighted cars appear to sport the face of the 2017 Axia instead of the more recent 2019 model. The older car had a less aggressive front bumper with subtler creases for its faux corner intakes, while the accent trim on the grille didn’t swing upwards at the edges. It’s the opposite on the other end of both cars, with the rear bumper appearing to be the one found on the 2019 Axia E with larger faux corner outlets.

2019 Perodua Axia E (left); 2017 Perodua Axia G (right); E would be similar but with steel wheels and black side mirrors

We only have these photos to speculate on for now, so we’ll have to wait until an official launch to confirm this mix and match look (perhaps to save cost and reduce the price?), along with other potential updates. What is already known is the 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder VVT-i engine will make a return with a five-speed manual transmission.

The E variant, lovingly referred to as the “driving school spec,” has been around ever since the original Axia debuted in 2014 and remained in the line-up when the model received was updated in 2017 and 2019. Prior to its temporary absence from Perodua’s line-up, the 2019 Axia E retailed for RM24,090 on-the-road without insurance. How much do you think the new one will cost?