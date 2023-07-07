Proton forms partnerships with e-bidding platforms

In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2023 10:12 am / 1 comment

Proton has formalised its strategic partnerships with e-bidding companies myTukar, MUV and Carsome for a smoother trade-in process for customers, the national carmaker said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to join forces with myTukar, MUV and Carsome as we believe this transforms the trade-in experience for our customers. By leveraging on their expertise in e-commerce and auction platforms, the e-bidding companies offer our customers a seamless and reliable solution for disposing of their trade-in cars, while also receiving competitive trade-in values,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The need for improved methods for customers to trade in their vehicles has become apparent as sales volumes increase, and these partnerships with e-bidding platforms are expected to provide its customers with a range of benefits.

These include improved convenience, trustworthiness, competitive trade-in values, pricing transparency, a secure payment and ownership transfer process, daily auctions, quicker disposal of old cars and comprehensive inspections, said Proton.

Proton is the first OEM to form strategic partnerships with e-bidding companies, the carmaker says, and it thinks the partnerships will help lead to quicker and more transparent transactions for customers which will in turn drive new car sales, Roslan said.

The use of open platforms will also establish used values for Proton models which will help build consumer confidence through offering buyers a more accurate view of vehicle ownership, he added.