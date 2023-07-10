ETCM announces upgraded Puchong showroom, now featuring latest Nissan Retail Concept-NEXT global CI

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 10 July 2023 7:18 pm / 2 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced the opening of its newly-upgraded Nissan showroom in Puchong, which showcases the automaker’s latest Nissan Retail Concept (NRC-NEXT) global corporate identity. The opening was officiated by Rupesh Shah, GM of aftersales, Dealer Network Development, NIBU – ASEAN, Nissan Motor Asia Pacific.

The new-look showroom, located at 2G, Jalan Bandar Tiga, Pusat Bandar Baru, Puchong, is aimed at providing customers with an elevated brand experience. Highlights of the redesigned facility include a modern interior layout and furniture design, with plenty of clean, open areas offering a welcoming space.

Outside, the new NRC theme is identified by an iconic red Nissan tablet displaying the marque’s new logo above the main entrance door, which feature signature red handles.

The upgraded Puchong showroom, which has a total built-up area of 7,502 sq feet, features space to house up to six Nissan display models, with a Star Car prominently on display. At present, the Star Car is the recently-introduced C27 Serena Hybrid J-Impul.

Aside from this, the facility also has a dedicated new vehicle delivery area, a cozy customer lounge with WiFi connectivity and a fun kids’ corner to entertain the little ones. Additionally, a fleet of test drive vehicles means that customers can try out the range of Nissan models available.

The Puchong showroom isn’t the only facility to display the new CI, with ETCM announcing that its dealer partners, Kulai Public Motor in Senai, Johor and Ngu Brothers Motor Service in Sibu, Sarawak, had also been upgraded to the NRC-NEXT identity.

