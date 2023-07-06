C27 Nissan Serena J Impul in Malaysia – RM169,888

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2023 4:03 pm / 4 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced a new variant of its MPV, the Nissan Serena Impul J for its model line-up, and is priced at RM169,888 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

As suggested by its name, this new variant of the MPV features an Impul aero bodykit that is made in Japan, which builds upon the existing Premium Highway Star Package specification for the Nissan Serena in this market.

On its exterior, the Impul J variant of the Serena is differentiated from its rangemates by additions including a chrome garnish on its front bumper, as well as chrome inserts added to the V-Motion front grille. At the rear, chrome trim is also applied to the lower edge of the rear bumper to match the aesthetic at the front of the vehicle, and the tailgate also receives an Impul emblem.

Rolling stock for the Serena J Impul is comprised of made-in-Japan, 18-inch Impul Millennium Y-spoke alloy wheels, with a black and polished finish. These are shod in Goodyear Eagle F1 Sport tyres.

Inside, the Serena J Impul gets interior trim specific to this variant, and its seats and door trim are upholstered in Nappa leather in a burgundy and black colour scheme.

The conveniences of the Serena range remain with this J Impul variant, featuring the split rear tailgate for loading flexibility in tight spaces, and the dual powered sliding doors for ease of entry and egress. Also included inside are seven USB charging ports, built-in window sunshades, a power door opening switch located in the third row as well as a variety of storage compartments throughout the cabin.

Powertrain for this version of the Serena remains as before, where the MR20DD 2.0 litre naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol does duty, producing 150 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through an Xtronic CVT. Fuel economy is a claimed 14.2 km/litre (70.4 l/100 km), or equivalent to a range of 852 km on a full tank of fuel, says ETCM.

All Impul accessories are factory-fitted and are covered by a three-year, 100,000 km warranty, according to ETCM; the Nissan Serena is covered by a five-year, 100,000 km warranty according to the Nissan Malaysia website.

We’ve reviewed the current, C27 facelift model; read our review here. Its successor, the C28-generation model was launched in Japan last November; one example was sighted road-testing in Malaysia in March this year.