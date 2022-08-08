In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Nissan / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 August 2022 1:17 pm / 4 comments

The Nissan Serena S-Hybrid facelift was recently launched in Malaysia after it was revealed in Japan in 2019. Two variants are available here – the Highway Star at RM149,888 and the Premium Highway Star at RM162,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of SST. The focus of this gallery will be on the top-spec Premium Highway Star variant.

Like before, the Serena S-Hybrid soldiers on with the MR20DD 2.0-litre direct injection four cylinder petrol engine, paired to an Xtronic CVT gearbox. The powertrain produces 150 PS at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, aided by a 1.8 kW (2.6 PS) and 48 Nm electric motor for better acceleration, sending drive to the front wheels. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 14.2 km/l on the NEDC cycle.

Starting with the front end, where the bulk of the changes are at, the new Serena now sports a full height V-motion grille that stretches down to the front bumper. The chrome bits on the bi-LED headlamps now stretch from the headlamps to the bottom of the grille – a design that the MPV a jewel-like look, Nissan claims.

At the rear, the LED taillamp design has been revised with a sharper, more futuristic look and is larger in size too. If you notice, the taillamps now stretch further downwards, past the rails for the sliding doors. In the Premium Highway Star variant, you get 16-inch wheels along with a black roof as standard.

Colour options now consists of Diamond Black, Tungsten Silver, Brilliant White and Radiant Red – the latter being available exclusively to the Premium Highway Star variant.

Inside, the changes are less apparent in the facelifted Serena. Aside from the quilted Nappa leather, a first for the Premium Highway Star, changes on the dasboard is limited to the silver surrounds on the gear lever console. It’s now much slimmer than before, presumably to accommodate the new larger 9.0-inch infotainment display, up from 6.75 inches. The Premium Highway Star’s roof-mounted monitor is also larger now, from 10.1 to 11.6-inch.

Standard features include seven USB ports, dual-zone air conditioning with ceiling mounted controls, 360-degree camera system with Moving Object Detection, six speakers, keyless entry, hands-free power-sliding doors on both sides, and auto-folding side mirrors.

Exclusive kit for the Premium Highway Star are door visors, “Tech On” mats for the folding trays, front and rear dashcams and V-Kool tinting.

The facelift Serena has also received upgrades on the safety front. The six airbags are complemented by features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and driver attention warning. Check out our full launch report and compare specs at CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star