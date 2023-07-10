New Penang ferry service to be launched on August 7 – free rides for a month; 6am to 8.30pm daily; 4 ferries

In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2023 11:02 am / 2 comments

Beginning August 7, 2023, Penang residents and tourists can enjoy the shuttle ferry service between the island’s Raja Tun Uda Base (PRTU-Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal) and Sultan Abdul Halim Base (PSAH) in Butterworth) for one month.

As reported by Bernama, transport ministrer Anthony Loke said Penang Port will use the one-month free shuttle ferry service as a trial period to carry out various exercises following the arrival of four new ferries in Penang worth about RM15 million each. “This four-week training, among others, involves ferry pilots and at the same time, the marine department will commission these four ferries,” said Loke.

“This new ferry service will operate from Aug 7, starting 6am to 8.30pm, while the frequency at peak times is every 30 minutes, of which the time taken for a one-way trip is 10 minutes (the old ferry took 20 minutes). When it starts operating on Aug 7, all passengers including non-citizens can enjoy this ferry service for one month without paying any fare,” he added.

The ferries can each accomodate 150 passengers and 50 two-wheelers (motorcycles and bicycles) at any one time. Theoretically, the ferry will be able to take a total of 250 people if motorcyclists and their pillion riders are included. Three ferries will operate every day with one ferry placed on standby. They also feature safety features such as CCTV, fire detectors and real-time monitoring equipment.

