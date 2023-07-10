NKVE full lane closures and contraflow between Shah Alam and Subang – 10pm to 5am daily, till July 12

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2023 10:22 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Take note, NKVE users. PLUS has announced full lane closures and a contraflow on the New Klang Valley Expressway between Shah Alam and Subang from KM9.5 to KM11.7, northbound. It’s effective 10pm every night and will go on till 5am the following morning, till July 12.

The lane closure is to facilitate the upgrading works of a KTM bridge at KM11.25, which spans across the NKVE. For a clearer picture, it’s where the Petron station is.

Today’s announcement is actually an repeat of the same closure in June, and a continuation of the work area that was announced in March.

This KTM bridge upgrade is a big job, and it’s expected to be completed in early November. Those who use the NKVE at night, please take note, and follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.

