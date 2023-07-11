Sime Darby Motors appoints 14 new BYD dealers in Malaysia – 21 dealerships in total by end-2024

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 July 2023 5:44 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors has appointed 14 new BYD dealers to expand the dealership network of the Chinese EV brand in Malaysia. Together with outlets managed by Sime Darby Beyond Auto, there will soon be a total of 21 BYD dealerships across Malaysia.

Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors retail and distribution Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, signed agreements with each of the dealer partners at a ceremony held at BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. In attendance as witnesses were Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Asia Pacific’s auto sales division as well as Eagle Zhao, managing director of BYD Malaysia and the BYD team.

“This announcement marks another milestone as it has only been six months since we launched BYD in Malaysia and today, we have 21 dealership locations lined up to meet rising EV demand. This indeed demonstrates our confidence of EV prospects in Malaysia’s automotive industry while ensuring that we are well-equipped to serve the market,” said Gan.

“This agreement between Sime Darby Motors and BYD is yet another step forward in the automotive green revolution and is indicative of the changing dynamics of the industry. As the partnership progresses, we expect to provide further technological advancements and consumer experience, driving the industry towards a greener, efficient and a more sustainable future,” commented Zhao.

At present, there are currently nine operational dealerships located in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Selangor, Johor and Kedah, with 12 more coming soon between 2023 and 2024. These will be located in Melaka, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

