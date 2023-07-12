In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2023 10:52 am / 0 comments

KTM is adding extra services for the KTM Komuter Jalan Kastam – Subang Jaya – Jalan Kastam route for weekday peak hours, in the mornings and evenings. The extra services start today, July 12.

There will be a total of 12 extra services, with four from the Jalan Kastam station in Port Klang to Subang Jaya in the morning rush hour, and four returning to Jalan Kastam. For the evening rush hour, it’s two up and two down.

The exact timing of the extra services are in the graphics below. At Subang Jaya station, trains will arrive and depart at Platform 1. At Jalan Kastam, Platform 3 is used. There are 10 connecting stations between these two points so it’s hoped that many commuting on the KTM Komuter will benefit from this.

