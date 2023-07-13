Tamiya Wild One Max by The Little Car Company is the radio control car of your childhood brought to life

In Cars, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2023 10:04 am / 1 comment

If you remember the Tamiya Wild One 1/10 scale radio control (RC) car from 1985, The Little Car Company in the UK is building a life size replica. Built under licence from Tamiya, the Tamiya Wild One Max is full scale and has a launch price of 35,000 pounds sterling (RM210,082).

More surprisingly, the Wild One Max is road legal in the UK and Europe under the L7e electric vehicle definition for four-wheeled heavy quadricycles with an unladen mass of not more than 450 kg excluding batteries. Ahead of its launch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this July 16, a Wild One Max Launch Edition will be sold to the first 100 customers.

The Wild One Max has a powder-coated steel space frame and can be configured in either left hand or right hand drive. Power comes from eight removable 48 volt battery packs rated at a maximum 14.4 kWh.

With the electric motor powering the rear wheels, maximum speed is 80.5 km/h. Estimated range for the Wild One Max is 200 km on road and 110 km off-road.

Weighing in with a kerb weight of approximately 500 kg, the Wild One Max measures 3,600 mm long by 1,900 mm wide. Wheel sizing is 14-inches front and rear, the front a 5.5-inch and the rear an 8-incher, shod with Maxxis 185/80 and 290/65 rubber, front and rear, respectively.

Suspension is done with double unequal length fabricated wishbones in front and trailing arms in the rear, fitted with Bilstein dampers and Eibach coil springs at the four ends. Braking is supplied by Brembo, the callipers grabbing 255 mm discs and activated by a top pedal box with twin master cylinders and adjustable front/rear brake bias.

As befits an off-road racing buggy, the Wild One Max is a two-seater, driver and passenger ensconced in a pair of Cobra bucket seats fitted with sliding runners and four-point racing harnesses. The cockpit is spartan, coming with a 5-inch digital display containing readouts for speedometer, odometer, trip, range and temperatures while a reverse camera is standard equipment.

