Transport ministry to improve welfare and benefits of bus drivers to deal with current shortage in the market

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2023 9:29 am / 5 comments

The welfare and benefits of bus drivers will be improved to attract more people to join the profession, says transport minister Anthony Loke. As reported by Bernama, this is to ensure that there are enough bus drivers in the market.

“Other than that, Prasarana is going on roadshows to recruit more bus drivers, and we hope more people come forward to take up the job,” said Loke.

Loke’s response comes after the Transport Workers Union urged the government to deal with the shortage of bus drivers in the country. In a report by FMT, union secretary-general Zainal Rampak explained high operating costs, low revenue and fierce competition are making it difficult for bus operators to recruit drivers, let alone pay them salaries which are competitive with other industries.

Zainal revealed bus drivers earn around RM2,500 per month with overtime included. The recent launch of the national-level MyPSV programme for 2023 is meant to help resolve the current shortage of bus drivers, with the government allocating RM2 million to provide 4,000 vocational public service vehicle (PSV) licences for free. From that total 500 PSVs were for bus drivers – the Class E PSV licence costs RM2,590 each.

Zainal also urged the transport ministry to restructure the bus system to reduce because the lack of profitability was forcing operators to exit the business. “Why can’t the ministry call all bus operators, talk to them and ask them to merge?” he questioned, adding that service duplication among competing operators leads to fewer passengers and impacts revenue and profitability.

“I suggest the minister discuss with operators and ask them to merge so they will not compete to get passengers; then they will make profits,” he said. By doing so, Zainal says improved profitability will allow them to attract drivers by offering better pay.

Meanwhile, Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association president Ashfar Ali said it was difficult to retain drivers in the present climate. “The current crisis can mainly be attributed to old drivers retiring, some migrating to work in Singapore or leaving to work in other industries (for better pay) and the high entry cost of becoming a driver,” he explained.

