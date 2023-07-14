Gov’t to provide an additional 200 free PSV bus licences to B40 in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu

In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 14 July 2023 12:27 pm / 0 comments

The government says it will be providing 200 vocational public service vehicle (PSV) bus licences for free to the B40 group in east coast states. This is in addition to the 500 PSV bus licences that the government has allocated through the MyPSV programme for 2023 that was launched last week, Bernama reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, these additional PSV licences are being offered via government agency Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) and are targeted at those in the B40 group in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said that the provision of these free PSV bus licences to the B40 in these states was being made not because of the upcoming state elections in Kelantan and Terengganu, but is instead a corporate social responsibility (CSR) allocation aimed at aiding the community.

Loke said the states were chosen due to MRL’s involvement in the implementation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, and the CSR funds were deemed appropriate to be returned to the residents in these states. “It is surplus fund obtained from bank interest that we can channel as CSR allocations to help the people,” he said.

He hoped bus companies that operate trips from the Klang Valley to the east coast states would cooperate to implement the initiative with the road transport department (JPJ) so that the programme is able to match prospective bus drivers with companies, ensuring drivers will get job offers once they complete their training and obtain their PSV licence.

In announcing the MyPSV programme last week, Loke said that besides assisting the B40 group, the initiative is also aimed at meeting the needs of the transport industry, which is presently experiencing a chronic shortage of bus drivers. “The country needs thousands of bus drivers, not only by Prasarana, but also express bus and stage bus companies,” he said.

