In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 July 2023 5:05 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

LDP users and Puchong folks, take note. Litrak has announced that a contraflow study from the LDP’s Petaling Jaya toll plaza (you would most probably know it as the Sunway toll) to Puchong will start today, July 17. Specifically for evening peak hours, it will be in place from 4.30 to 8.30 pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Specifically, the contraflow is from KM 19.2 after Canopy A of the Petaling Jaya toll plaza to KM 22, from Bandar Sunway towards Putrajaya/Shah Alam. The contraflow lane will merge back into the main flow where Binary College and Petron is.

As such, this contraflow is only for those heading towards Puchong. To enter, use the two rightmost lanes at the toll plaza. Touch n Go cards only. Refer to the images above for a clearer picture.

Those coming from Puchong, be alert and keep to the left. Litrak says that the implementation of this contraflow study, which will be in place for three months, is in line with its strategic action plan that aims to ease traffic congestion for highway users heading back home.

