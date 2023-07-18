2023 Modenas Z650 naked sports in Malaysia, priced at RM34,500 and RM35,200, 2 year unlimited warranty

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 July 2023 10:26 am / 0 comments

2023 Modenas Z650 Metallic Matte Graphene/Steel Grey

Following the Versys 650, the Malaysian middleweight motorcycle market sees the introduction of the 2023 Modenas Z650 naked sports. There are two variants on offer, the Z650 in Metallic Spark Black priced at RM34,500 and the Metallic Matte Graphene/Steel Grey colour option at RM35,200.

Bringing the Z650 up-to-date with market specifications is the addition of Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). This gives three user selectable modes, including an “off” mode along with three ride modes -Sport, Road, and Rain – while lighting has been upgraded to LED units throughout, including the new headlight design.

All other specifications remain the same, with the previous generation Kawasaki 649 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin carried over. Power is rated at 68 PS at 8,000 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

A new full-colour TFT-LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information and comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone as standard. Using the Kawasaki Rideology app, the rider can manage incoming calls or messages with notifications displayed on screen.

2023 Modenas Z650 Metallic Spark Black

Front suspension is done with 41 mm diameter telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. As for braking, twin 330 mm diameter discs on the front wheel are clamped by two-piston callipers while the rear wheel gets a single-piston calliper and 220 mm disc, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Weight for the Z650 is listed as 188 kg with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 790 mm. Every Modenas motorcycle comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and 24-hour roadside assist.

