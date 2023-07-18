EVx 2023: Check out the luxurious BMW i7 electric sedan with Wheelcorp Premium at SCCC, July 22-23

In Advertorial / By Hafriz Shah / 18 July 2023 2:12 pm / 0 comments

Enjoy the finer things in life? You are more than welcome to experience the brand new BMW i7 – the world’s first all-electric luxury sedan – at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 happening this weekend, July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The i7 will be the highlight of the Wheelcorp Premium booth at EVx.

Big and bold, the i7 presents the new BMW design language – termed Forwardism, exclusive for the luxury class. The Malaysian market gets the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport trim, with highlights including a large 101.7 kWh battery for an electric range of up to 625 km (WLTP), and dual electric motors pushing 544 PS and 745 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.7 seconds.

As to be expected, the flagship i7 is dressed to the nines with 21-inch M Aerodynamic wheels, BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille, Sky Lounge panorama glass roof, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery and Crafted Clarity glass interior highlights.

For ultimate comfort, it also gets adaptive two-axle air suspension with rear-wheel steering, automatic doors, massaging rear seats, active seat ventilation (front and rear), and the complete Executive Lounge rear seating accoutrements. Rear passengers get to enjoy a 31.3-inch, 8K theatre screen, with audio through a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Wheelcorp Premium will be hosting an exclusive presentation of the BMW i7 at its booth during EVx, scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, July 22. Do come by to see it in action and experience BMW’s all-electric luxury sedan yourself.

At EVx this weekend, Wheelcorp Premium is also offering exclusive deals for selected BMW EV and PHEV models. This includes a complimentary Maurice Lacroix watch worth up to RM25,900*, financing rates as low as 1.08%*, cash rebates up to RM45k* and extension of the services inclusive to five years*.

Other car brands present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng smart respectively), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Avis, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

If you want to know more about the BMW i7 or find out what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders, everything EV-related can be found under one roof at the EVx 2023. Admission is FREE! Mark July 22 and 23 on your calendar for EVx 2023 and we hope to see you there!

*Terms and conditions apply.