23 July 2023

You might be considering an EV but are still unsure how it will fit your lifestyle. Will you be able to handle the new normal of looking for charging stations instead of petrol stations? Maybe you live in a high rise property will no access to home charging, will you be able to deal with it?

Instead of taking a risk and just buying one, why not do a short term rental on one first to see if you will be able to live with an EV as your primary car? It would make much more sense than just buying one outright and having to sell it later if you find out it doesn’t suit your lifestyle.

This is where Avis comes in – they are offering the BYD Atto 3 for short term rental from just RM198 per day. You can treat it as an “extended test drive” of sorts, instead of the short test drive you can get at showrooms.

Take your time, try it out over a few days and see if you’re really comfortable with the EV lifestyle.

Drop by Avis booth at EVx 2023 today, or click here to sign up for the RM198 deal.