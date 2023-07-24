MACC hunting down 100 duty-free luxury cars brought out from Langkawi – gov’t lost millions in tax revenue

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 July 2023 12:51 pm / 4 comments

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is hunting down 100 duty-free luxury cars brought out from Langkawi, including supercars from McLaren and Ferrari. Owners of the cars are believed to be working with syndicates to take out the vehicles from the island, obtaining duty reduction that is not valid, causing millions of revenue loss for the government.

According to Harian Metro‘s sources, there are 100 luxury cars on the roads nationwide that were exported out from Langkawi by the syndicate.

“Some of these cars were purchased back in 2015 and some have changed hands and are into their third owners now. MACC have collected documents on the cars to track them. Investigations will continue to bring back the loss of tax revenue caused by the syndicate,” the source said, adding that MACC will track down the individuals working with the syndicate for duty reduction.

In the first phase of the special operations conducted in the northern region on July 13, MACC seized 20 luxury cars and took down a vehicle duty-reduction syndicate that caused the government to lose RM33 million in revenue. Seven individuals were arrested in Kedah and they were agents of a government agency that worked with car owners to falsify information for the purpose of getting duty reduction from Customs.

