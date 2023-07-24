Xiaomi MS11 EV sedan to get 101 kWh battery, 800 km range; on sale in China next year, RM165k-RM223k

In Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 24 July 2023 11:25 am / 2 comments

Best known for its consumer electronics, details of the Xiaomi MS11 EV have been unveiled courtesy of Car News China, which has reported that the electric sedan will get a 101 kWh ternary NMC battery pack for a total of 800 km of range.

An image of the battery sticker for the MS11 EV sedan was shown on the website, with a Xiaomi logo, revealing some of its specifications which were initially published by the MetaAuto Weibo account; the image has since been deleted.

Shown here in visual rendition form by Sugar Design, the MS11 has a capacity of 101 kWh, and its rated voltage is 726.7 volts. The battery pack’s weight is 642 kg, and with a capacity rating of 139 Wh, this yields an energy density of 157 Wh per kg, says Car News China.

Rendition by Sugar Design

For comparison, the battery from CATL for its application in the Avatr 11 electric SUV is of slightly smaller capacity at 90 kWh and its voltage is lower at 614 volts, albeit with a higher capacity rating of 147 Ah, and is lighter than the battery in the MS11, at 520 kg, bringing an energy density rating of 180 Wh/kg.

Car News China cites sources as saying that the long-range version of the EV will be a rear-wheel drive version, while an all-wheel-drive variant is expected to have a battery range of around 600-650 km on the CLTC testing standard.

The Xiaomi MS11 will be equipped with a lidar sensor and a Qualcomm 8295 chip, the report added. It has also been tipped to be called the Modena, and it is scheduled to go on sale in China next year, priced from 260,000 yuan to 350,000 yuan (RM165,498 to RM222,787).

