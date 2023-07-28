KTM ETS, Intercity new advance sales ticket system – buy tickets 6 months ahead every 30th of the month

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2023 9:33 am / 0 comments

Train users, take note. KTM is introducing a new advance sales ticket system for the ETS and Intercity services. The new concept will see advance sales open six months ahead starting this Sunday, July 30. A new month of future tickets will go on sale every subsequent 30th of the month.

Currently, tickets until December 31, 2023 are up for sale. From July 30, one can buy tickets for trips until January 2024. On August 30, one will be able to buy tickets for February 2024, and on September 30, March 2024 tickets will go on sale, and so on.

KTM says that this new system allows ETS and Intercity users to plan their holidays and balik kampung trips six months in advance, especially for public holidays and festivals. Buying earlier also means the tickets are cheaper.

Advance ticket sales will open at noon every 30th of the month, but it’s 10am for the Shuttle Tebrau.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.