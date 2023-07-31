2023 Suzuki Raider R150Fi in Malaysia, RM8,838

In Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2023 6:24 pm / 0 comments

2023 Suzuki R150Fi Bright Ivory/Titan Black

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM8,838 Suzuki Raider R150Fi underbone or kapchai. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are two colour options available – Bright Ivory/Titan Black and Matte Bordeaux Red/Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

Popularly known amongst local riders as the “Belang”, a throwback to its original Malaysian market name, the Raider R150Fi arguably started the “supercub” category back in 2003. Power for the R150Fi comes from a 147.3 cc, DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder mill.

With the liquid-cooled engine fed by EFI, power is rated at 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Power gets to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

2023 Suzuki R150Fi Matte Bordeaux Red/Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, the front getting a two-piston Nissin calliper while the rear has a single-piston unit. Suspension on the Raider R150Fi is conventional with Showa telescopic forks holding up the front end and preload-adjustable monoshock popping up the back.

A monochrome LCD panel displays all the necessary information while Led lighting is used for the head and tail lights. Weighing in at 112 kg, the Raider R150Fi carries four-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 765 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.