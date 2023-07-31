In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 July 2023 12:27 pm / 1 comment

PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will be cracking down on traffic offences via the Op Pematuhan Peraturan Lalu Lintas, a nationwide enforcement campaign.

The Op Pematuhan Peraturan Lalu Lintas will include Op Lampu Isyarat Merah (traffic lights), Op Nombor Pendaftaran (number plates), Op Halangan Lalu Lintas (obstruction), Op Garisan Putih (white lines at traffic lights or junctions), Op Parkir Haram (illegal parking) and Kempen Op Didik (education).

JSPT deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar said that the campaign will see constant enforcement in every contingent and district with more focus on areas where the accident rate is high, or where offences frequently occur.

This sounds like a nationwide version of KL police’s Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya, which started on July 3 in collaboration with JPJ, DBKL and the department of environment (DOE). It has been successful – over 117,000 saman have been issued, with around 83% of them for offences related to traffic obstruction.

