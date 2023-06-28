KL police to run massive operation targeting illegal number plates, window tinting and mods from July 1

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2023 3:45 pm / 7 comments

Kuala Lumpur police recently announced it will be conducting a massive integrated operation to curb various traffic offences. Dubbed ‘Operasi Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya’, the operation will start from July 1 and will be conducted in collaboration with other enforcement agencies such as the road transport department (JPJ), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and department of environment (DOE).

The operation will involve about 1,000 officer and police personnel, with illegal parking, obstruction of traffic, running red lights, illegal number plates, illegal tinting and offences related to motorcycles being targeted. Errant road users would also be educated on the dangers of not obeying traffic rules under Op Didik.

Additionally, the police will perform background checks for arrest warrants and criminal records as well as detect stolen vehicles. Action will also be taken against workshops conducting illegal modifications on vehicles.

The Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department will also be involved to act on drug-related cases throughout the operation. “The operation is to discipline, educate and advise road users to obey all traffic rules as well as the rules of the other enforcement agencies involved,” said KL police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin in a report by Bernama

For the record, 895 investigation papers for traffic offences were initiated from January to May this year, with the highest number of offences being obstruction of traffic (including illegal parking) at 311 cases, followed by 180 cases of illegal racing and 167 cases of running red lights.