Free PJ City Bus PJ04 route amended to LRT Taman Bahagia – Sg Way – SS2 – 3-month trial starts today

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 1 August 2023 12:06 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge map

MBPJ has announced a trial run of an amended route for the PJ City Bus. The free bus route in question is PJ04, which new trial route starts from today (August 1). The three-month trial will be in place till October 31.

Looking at the map above, the new PJ04 route starts from the LRT Taman Bahagia station and makes a loop around SS2 before heading towards Taman Paramount and the Maz International School bend towards Sri Aman school. The bus will then head to Sg Way and head back to LRT Taman Bahagia via SS3.

The city council says that it welcomes views and feedback from PJ folks regarding the route change. By the way, PJ City Bus is free, and it might be a good alternative to Grab rides, which I’m sure you’ve noticed, is quite hefty on the wallet.

