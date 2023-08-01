Lettenbichler makes it four in a row at Romaniacs

In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 August 2023 11:04 am / 0 comments

Manuel Lettenbichler celebrates fourth Red Bull Romaniacs win

Stamping his superiority in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Manuel Lettenbichler won the Red Bull Romaniacs last weekend. This makes it his fourth race win at the off-road course in in Sibiu, Romania, the longest event in the Hard Enduro race calendar.

A field of hard core off-road racers from 55 countries competed in the event, eventually won by Lettenbichler of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing with a time of 19:45:15. This places the 25-year old from Rosenheim, Germany at the top of the riders’ standings.

It has been a stellar 2023 season for Lettenbichler, with three race wins in a row and now his fourth consecutive win at Romaniacs. “I’m super stoked with how the whole week has gone. To get my fourth Red Bull Romaniacs win and hat trick of victories in the championship this year is kind of crazy,” said Lettenbichler.

Clockwise, from top left: Manuel Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt, Teodor Kabakchiev

Lettenbichler faced a stiff challenge from fellow Red Bull KTM riders Canadian Trystan Hart, who placed second, and Bulgarian Teodor Kabakchiev in third, as well as 2021 Romaniacs champion Billy Bolt of Britain, riding a Husqvarna. Bolt was overtaken by Kabakchiev in the closing stage of the rally, settling for fourth position.

With the top four places spoken for in this year’s Romaniacs, Sherco rider Wade Young finished in fifth place with Austrian Michael Walkner of GasGas sixth. Lettenbichler now leads Trystan Hart of KTM by 18 points overall with Bolt in third as the Hard Enduro World Championship heads to round four at Red Bull Outliers, Canada on August 26-27.

