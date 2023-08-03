MEX highway begins testing open toll payment using debit and credit cards – official launch this September

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 August 2023 9:44 am / 9 comments

From today, motorists will have the option of using credit or debit cards at the Putrajaya toll plaza on the Maju Expressway (MEX). The highway concessionaire, one of 12 highway operators that have agreed to the implementation of an open toll payment system using debit and credit cards, has begun pilot tests of the open toll payment system on six lanes at the toll plaza.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who visited the site yesterday to monitor testing of the system, said the implementation of the system will offer motorists the convenience of new payment alternatives in the toll payment process.

He said testing of the system started in July to ensure it was implemented smoothly in accordance with the standards set by the Malaysian highway authority (LLM), adding that the pilot testing period would allow operators to iron out any final kinks before it is fully implemented in September.

“The implementation of this open toll payment system will be carried out carefully and in detail, taking into account the various processes involved such as technical aspects, security, legislation and the handling of the toll transaction record itself to ensure the comfort and safety of highway users is always prioritised,” he said.

Motorists will be able to use debit and credit cards to pay for toll charges in addition to Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag and radio frequency identification (RFID). The full implementation of the open toll payment system on the 12 highways will cover 31 toll plazas and 81 lanes.

For the toll plazas under the management of MEX, open toll payment will be provided at 25 Touch ‘n Go lanes (without interference to RFID and Smart Tag lanes) at the three toll plazas it operates, namely Salak Selatan toll plaza, Putrajaya toll plaza and Seri Kembangan toll plaza

