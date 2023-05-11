In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 May 2023 9:57 am / 0 comments

A total of 12 highway concessionaires have agreed to implement an open toll payment system on their highways from September, with more hoped to join the list, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi according to Bernama.

“So far, these are the highway concessionaires that have agreed to implement the open payment system, negotiation is still underway with the others and we hope that more will come forward to participate,” Nanta said.

The list of highway concessionaires who have agreed to an open toll payment system includes:

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersion Scheme Expressway (SPRINT)

Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas)

SMART tunnel

Maju Expressway (MEX)

Sungai Besi Expressway

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh)

Guthrie Corridor Highway(GCE)

Penang Bridge

Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE)

Discussions with highway concessionaires took a long time as it was important to assess the security risks that would arise from using credit or debit cards for payment of toll fare, Nanta added. “We want to make sure that all security issues do not occur, so we cannot rush the implementation,” he said.

Implementation of an open toll payment system means that motorists will be able to use credit or debit cards to make payments for toll fare at specific payment terminals at toll plazas. In March this year, PLUS announced that it will trial an open payment system by using the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes.