Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will conduct a trial run for the implementation of its open toll payment system at the Penang Bridge and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) in September, Bernama reports.
This follows works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s announcement made earlier this week that five highways would begin running an open payment system for toll collection by September. The five locations are the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Penang Bridge.
Through the open toll payment system, motorists can use credit and debit cards to pay toll charges once the system is running. According to PLUS CEO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, the company will work with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to implement the system.
“PLUS welcomes the statement by the works minister about the implementation of the open toll payment system, especially allowing motorists to use debit and credit cards on several highways, including the Penang Bridge,” he said in a statement.
Motorists who wish to use debit or credit cards to pay for toll should take note that they will have to utilise the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes in order to do so.
“We are currently preparing to have a trial run of the system, where motorists can use debit and credit cards as well as Touch ‘n Go eWallet at the RFID lanes on the Penang Bridge,” he said, adding that a similar trial run will be carried at the BKE toll plaza in Kubang Semang.
Comments
very smart to put something that is touch base on a lane which is supposedly express (RFID). why not put it with the touch n go lane where memang all are expected to stop, roll down window and touch their cards???
So, you implemented a “stop, wind down your window and touch a card” system in a supposedly none stopping lane?
I hope it’s just so rfid user got stuck and just use a credit card instead of reverse forward.
If regular user go to rfid Lane to use a credit card, expect more jam.
Also please implement more rfid lane on the 2nd bridge, its getting rediculous.
Implementing the debit/credit card payment method at the RFID lane would worsen the existing congestion, as users would need to stop their vehicles, unlike RFID users. It would be better to introduce this payment option at the TnG lane instead.
The traffic at Pg bridge Rfid lanes are already bad enough… using TnG is faster than using Rfid…
Why test only using RFID lanes? Wouldn’t that slow down the traffic using RFID lanes? Why not test across ALL counters. Many cases where people without RFID go into RFID lane. Would the same happen for those wanting to use Credit/debit card go into normal TnG lanes? Think lah! Really poor planning to execute something that is already available in many car parks. Some car parks using 1 device to detect for all payment platforms.
This will mess up the already problematic and congested RFID lane. Guess we should avoid the RFID lanes at all cost until this open tol system is implemented and stabilised.
American Express credit cards accepted?