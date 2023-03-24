In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2023 10:34 am / 7 comments

Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will conduct a trial run for the implementation of its open toll payment system at the Penang Bridge and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) in September, Bernama reports.

This follows works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s announcement made earlier this week that five highways would begin running an open payment system for toll collection by September. The five locations are the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Penang Bridge.

Through the open toll payment system, motorists can use credit and debit cards to pay toll charges once the system is running. According to PLUS CEO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, the company will work with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to implement the system.

“PLUS welcomes the statement by the works minister about the implementation of the open toll payment system, especially allowing motorists to use debit and credit cards on several highways, including the Penang Bridge,” he said in a statement.

Motorists who wish to use debit or credit cards to pay for toll should take note that they will have to utilise the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes in order to do so.

“We are currently preparing to have a trial run of the system, where motorists can use debit and credit cards as well as Touch ‘n Go eWallet at the RFID lanes on the Penang Bridge,” he said, adding that a similar trial run will be carried at the BKE toll plaza in Kubang Semang.