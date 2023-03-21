In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 March 2023 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Following transport minister Anthony Loke’s statement that an open payment system for transport services was set to be implemented soon, the works ministry has announced that five highways will begin running an open payment system for toll collection by September this year.

According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the five highways are:

Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya)

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH)

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

Penang Bridge

“Through this open payment system, users can start using debit and credit cards for toll payments. The implementation of this open payment system is one of the initial initiatives as a transition towards the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system that is being actively worked on,” he said via a statement.

He added that through the implementation of MLFF, an open payment system will be implemented for toll collection for all highways in Malaysia. He said that this will open up opportunities for more eWallet providers to participate, thereby ending the monopoly by Touch ‘n Go.

“With that, healthy competition will exist between industry players. one that will open up more options for highway users to make toll payments while also providing convenience to them,” he said.