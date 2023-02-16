We’ve heard of the term Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) for quite a while now, having been mentioned as early as 2009 as a way to reduce congestion at toll plazas. The idea is to have a system for toll collection that operates without having vehicles slow down or stop at traditional toll plazas.
You know the usual complaint – motorists use highways to avoid traffic, but end up getting stuck in traffic jams at toll plazas. If implemented properly, MLFF should put an end to this completely. Now finally, it looks like we will soon see it happen for real in Malaysia.
Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi mentioned on Twitter that he had a meeting with all 32 tolled highway concessionaires, plus relevant industry players and stakeholders regarding the planned implementation of MLFF in the country.
“Overall, all industry players are welcoming the move towards MLFF with open arms, and a few details are currently being finetuned to ensure that the system will provide the best service for consumers. I will share more soon,” he said.
While no timeline has been mentioned, the previous senior works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had said back in October last year that the new toll collection system would be introduced by 2025. We will have to see if that target is still in place under the current government.
Also unclear so far is how exactly the MLFF system will work in Malaysia – whether or not motorists will have to buy a dedicated device to pay tolls is still unknown. Not having to stop to pay tolls is definitely a good thing, but having to spend money on a special device to do so? Let us know your thoughts below.
Hari ini, saya memanggil kesemua 32 buah syarikat konsesi serta pemegang taruh pemain industri lebuh raya bertol di Malaysia bagi mendapatkan maklum balas secara terus berkaitan pelaksanaan sistem kutipan tol tanpa henti di lebuhraya atau Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF). pic.twitter.com/1ctvSY6Dvx
— Alexander Nanta Linggi (@AlexNantaLinggi) February 15, 2023
Comments
Dah lama dah Spore implement ni….no need to study further, its well proven.
Rakyat receiving good news everyday.
Terbaik syabas kerajaan PH BN, better nation!
Fix the embarrassment vehicle registration plate everybody can make first! Your neighbour countries already implemented standard issued number plate so many moons ago…. Multi-lane fast flow equipped with automated vehicles registration plate recognition camera can’t read fancy plate and world record smallest motorcycle plate!
Well, SG ERP system is still based on fixed rate charges and need to have IU in the car. Last i heard, they are moving away from this system to the GPS-based distance-travelled charging mechanism.
As long as tounchngo monopoly cancelled
yes, please use OPEN TENDER. No more TnGo nonsense. They have proven themselves to be incompetent.
i rather have this Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) to be implemented as soon as possible without any delay to ease congestion in our country especially in klang valley. I rather spend money on a special device if needed which anyhow will benefit the motorist by saving their petrol money and even time without waiting at toll plazas in traffic jam
Too many tol companies, there are 32 in total, surely tol business is good in Malaysia, can get rich quickly. How to register as a tol company?
Some basic requirements to win the tender:
1. you must be bumiputra (yes racism)
2. you need to know someone in Minister posts (cronysm)
3. you pandai buat derma (ahem… corru…cough cough)
this is ERP in Singapore. Also saw them in Taiwan.
Malaysia already too slow, now only start using.
Aha not only this is slow but also technological advancements, our Garments & Shoes models, phones, cars, food, business all from top to bottom goes to cronies first (with love from Direct Negotiation Tender) and to make maximum profit sell old stocks to us.
Please don’t follow the singapore system which is bought at great cost and unnecessary devices etx. There is a costs effective system from UK with number plate recognition to do this.
Std number plate and enforce it well. MLFF needs it. Police roadblock can use it as well. Camera with automated number plate reading, immediately know details about warrants, summons, roadtax etc. Mall car park use the system, that is the cheap version. Stop those fancy fonts and then do any kind of digitalisation as you please
How do this country prevent people from using fake plate number. Just wondering
Need to solve the number plates issue. Sometimes I am not so sure about those car plates that faced upwards, is like telling GOD to choose you.
Would the existing Smart Tag and RFID works on this or do we need another device? And also can it detect those who speed up to 320km/h and beyond? A lot of questions needs to be answered and more testing needs to be done to prove the effectiveness. I’m not against the multi lane free flow but this needs to be properly implemented so that government doesn’t spend unnecessarily to fix the problem.
so much funds wasted on the infrastructure from TNG and RFID. Now motorist need to spend money, effort and time to change to a new system since MLFF is not a new invention. other countries have been using it for ages but government allows TNG to do something different that is ineffective.
lain janji lain dapat #hancing #kencing bersepah
Stop with stupid move to digitalize the road tax. Fix and enforce standardise number plate for all vehicles. Make it easier for computer to read the plate. Everything else will become easier after that. MLFF, roadtax, summons, roadblock. Put a camera and you can know everything about the vehicles.
Evrything the gov doing now is like trying to build a house without having a land to build on. Do the fundamentals first.
Yes, please do implement the MLFF. The toll plazas are currently hardly efficient with motorists having to slow down to a crawl for their RFID to be detected or risk the indignity of having to reverse with a long line of cars behind. Not to mention the confusing lane distribution between TnGo, Smart tag & RFID lanes at toll plazas and the jostling for position that’s required to be in the correct lane. A small investment towards a new device would be worth it in my opinion to free motorists from this challenge.
If the device can control under rm100 I would rather buy it then stuck in jam
well.. although we are over 20 years too late (that’s ONE entire generation!), it’s better than what we have today la
Definitely not with the current passive RFID. If they die die want to proceed with passive RFID (for whatever “reason”), it would jam up the license plate recognition system having to identify so many cars that fail to be captured by the RFID antenna.
Greenpacket again?
Name one project from this company that is successful.