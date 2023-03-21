In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 March 2023 3:50 pm / 0 comments

Transport minister Anthony Loke says that an open payment system for transport services is set to be implemented soon. He said this will allow the public to have other avenues for payment instead of just having to utilise Touch ‘n Go (TnG) as the solitary option for payment, as Bernama reports.

He said that in the near future, users will be able to use their credit or debit cards besides TnG cards to pay for public transport services, especially for Rapid bus and rail services under Prasarana. This will be good news for those who have been lamenting the lack of payment options for these as well as for tolls.

Despite the opening up of payment options, Loke stressed that the government has no intention to end Touch ‘n Go’s services. “We do not intend to end Touch ‘n Go’s services, so please don’t say that we are trying to kill off Touch ‘n Go. It’s just that it will be one of several payment options rather than just the only one,” he said.

Yesterday, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that the government will review TnG’s monopoly on toll payments on the grounds that its system lacked significant progress and development. Loke said that Anwar’s statement does not mean the end of TnG services, merely that payment options had to be increased.

He said that the PM has instructed that the matter, which needed a quick solution, be discussed in the cabinet. Loke added that Prasarana has been instructed to implement an open payment method, but the company needs time to integrate the system.

Away from public transport, motorists will be free to use any digital mode of payment with the introduction of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) in 2025. Last month, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that talks on an open payment system between the works ministry and the ministry of finance as well as related concessionaires are being ramped up, and that a pilot project to enable payments through various digital payment providers would be conducted as soon as possible.